Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Its Stake by $27.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Decreased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $435,575

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 375,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17.32 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 billion, down from 17.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.26. About 1.44M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 1.66M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.87 million shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $358.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 75,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

