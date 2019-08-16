Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Increased Stake by $748,728 as Valuation Rose; Cortland Advisers Raised Its Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) by $1.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 10,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 385,967 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.82 million, up from 375,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 2.92M shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 617,982 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.51% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ameritas Invest Partners has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Archford Capital Strategies reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Congress Asset Management Ma accumulated 0.81% or 859,993 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,150 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Summit Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,850 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advsrs invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 5,101 are owned by Intrust Bank & Trust Na. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3.14M shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,843 shares. Polaris Greystone Grp Incorporated Ltd Company reported 317,808 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 37,668 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company invested in 97,928 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,793 were accumulated by Homrich & Berg. Ameriprise Finance invested in 221,758 shares. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 134,173 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication stated it has 11,513 shares. Prtn Group Hldgs Ag owns 14,955 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 13,127 shares. Verity Verity Llc reported 47,705 shares stake. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 881,865 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 66,272 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 17,480 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.32% or 18,605 shares in its portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Com holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Limited Co reported 142,515 shares. 402,403 were accumulated by Cadence Cap Management Lc.

