Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Rose While Lafayette Investments Trimmed Stake; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Upped Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $161.94. About 141,184 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: FY18 Organic Revenue Growth Guidance Revised to 7% from 8%; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 04/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 125,178 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 141,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 1.08 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Grp Inc New Com by 20,791 shares to 368,835 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 3,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs accumulated 0.05% or 3,450 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.19% or 14,166 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 36,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Intll Grp holds 231,299 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.07% or 3.06M shares in its portfolio. 11,638 are owned by Two Sigma Securities. Harvey Invest Com Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,425 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 193,297 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 622 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 252 shares or 0% of the stock. Symphony Asset Mngmt invested in 10,190 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Lc invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc Ny holds 2.8% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 713,297 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.47M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 7,479 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,085 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd reported 0.37% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs LP accumulated 1.14% or 80,178 shares. Partner LP stated it has 2,138 shares. The New York-based Ghost Tree Ltd Co has invested 3.23% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jane Street Group Ltd reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 4,865 shares. Principal Financial has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 48,684 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0% or 1,457 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).