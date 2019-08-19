Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Rose While Lafayette Investments Decreased Holding; Cullen Capital Management Has Lowered Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding by $426,960

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 125,178 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 141,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.08. About 966,639 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 64,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 394,327 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 17/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 16/04/2018 - MOODY'S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY - SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE)

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.55 million for 15.37 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

