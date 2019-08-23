Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake Upped by Winfield Associates Inc; Financial Advantage Upped Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.08. About 385,704 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 1.22M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 65,130 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.94% or 246,450 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Gru LP holds 0.59% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 582,775 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). James Inv Rech Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,960 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.21 million shares stake. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 0.67% or 801,341 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% or 8,931 shares in its portfolio. Viking Glob Invsts Ltd Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ariel Invests Ltd Co holds 0.83% or 922,501 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability invested in 11,859 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 113,593 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Huntington Commercial Bank owns 13,624 shares.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,521 shares to 66,637 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.