Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake Maintained by Winfield Associates Inc; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Holder First Business Financial Services Has Decreased by $310,380 Its Position

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.35. About 735,545 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 15,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 6.23M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,109 are owned by Rampart Invest Management Lc. Cornerstone Advsr holds 2,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech reported 498,015 shares stake. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc owns 507,925 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Dupont Capital holds 88,285 shares. Daiwa Securities Group, Japan-based fund reported 22,779 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,074 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability owns 4,820 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5.50M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.19% or 30,597 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio. Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 0.69% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 68,877 shares to 472,273 shares, valued at $36.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).