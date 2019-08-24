Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake Lifted by Winfield Associates Inc; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Cut Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $704,730

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 1,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 3,609 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 4,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $21.22 during the last trading session, reaching $598.18. About 365,878 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 10,330 shares to 386,033 shares, valued at $27.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 32,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.