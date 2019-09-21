Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Winfield Associates Raised Holding by $450,300 as Stock Rose; National General Holdings (NGHC) Position Increased by Zebra Capital Management Llc

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83 million shares traded or 33.30% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 14,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 56,213 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 41,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National General Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 222,182 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold NGHC shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,876 were accumulated by Hsbc Plc. Brown Advisory reported 1.32 million shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 343,847 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 400 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.25% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Elk Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Trexquant Inv LP has 17,365 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 52,422 shares. Hillsdale Invest has 105,300 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 50,364 shares. 10,661 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny accumulated 20,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 160 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Llc.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,043 shares to 2,964 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com S (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7,696 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,491 shares, and cut its stake in Conmed Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcdonald Investors Ca owns 2.38 million shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited holds 1,602 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Welch And Forbes Lc stated it has 48,247 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Weik Capital Mgmt reported 112,020 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Co invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 5,158 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 81,413 shares. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.43% or 240,940 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.12% or 65,319 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Limited Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

