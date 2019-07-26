Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Winfield Associates Has Increased Stake by $820,440; Rbo & Co Has Lowered Position in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by $3.22 Million as Valuation Rose

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.06 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 1.88% or 1.54 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.2% or 3.21M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.49% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 622 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 58,989 shares. Duncker Streett Com reported 6,075 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Axiom Invsts Ltd De reported 39,820 shares. 91,636 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. 26,200 are owned by Hussman Strategic. Landscape Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 19,155 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.15% or 1.07 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nordea Invest Ab invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 10.21M are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Management Company holds 124,374 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares to 171,850 shares, valued at $19.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 22,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Reg.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938 on Friday, February 1.