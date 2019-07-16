Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Winfield Associates Boosted Stake by $820,440; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Share Price Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $703,600

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 388,759 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. Sauerland John P also sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Inv Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,705 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund owns 11,609 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 0.13% or 61,407 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Lc New York invested in 713,297 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). South Dakota Council owns 31,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc invested in 4,533 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Co has 6,850 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Co owns 4,760 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Axiom Investors Ltd Com De invested in 0.09% or 39,820 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,002 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co invested in 4,963 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,123 were reported by Bb&T Corp.

