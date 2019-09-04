Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Winfield Associates Boosted Its Holding by $820,440; K12 (LRN) Market Value Declined While Eam Investors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.46 Million

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (LRN) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 42,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 86,312 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 129,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 326,332 shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $43 MILLION TO $47 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 14/05/2018 – Fuel Education Enables Polk County, Florida Students to Self-Enroll in District Online Courses; 14/05/2018 – TCV VII Reports 3.0% Stake in K12 Inc; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in K12; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 2.02M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Markel Corp holds 467,000 shares. 1.19M are held by Pggm. Moreover, Madison Inv Hldgs has 0.1% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 75,825 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested in 7,024 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitchell Cap reported 27,165 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada reported 622 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc accumulated 128,348 shares. Symphony Asset Lc holds 0.19% or 10,190 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 3.18 million shares. Cognios Lc has 53,112 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,410 shares. D E Shaw & Communication accumulated 1.70 million shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Joint Corp by 77,119 shares to 176,986 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitae Corporation by 50,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).