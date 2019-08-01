Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Orleans Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $580,464; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Holder Zacks Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 8,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 533,868 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.44M, down from 542,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.38. About 290,739 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 77.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,432 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 10,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 203,260 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Llc has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3,375 were reported by North Star Inv Mngmt. California Employees Retirement owns 3.88 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 143,298 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested in 129,912 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Avalon Advsrs Ltd invested in 226,698 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Harvey Investment Co Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 2,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 707,178 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd owns 5,843 shares. Blair William Co Il has 0.48% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,882 shares. 1.76 million are owned by Sei Invests Communication.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,222 shares to 82,005 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jana Partners Axes a Third of Profitable HD Supply Activist Stake – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Walmart Stock for a Pre-Earnings Rally – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.