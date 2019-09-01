Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Green Square Capital Trimmed Its Position by $390,888; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Rose, Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted by $2.88 Million Its Position

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 14,616 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 20,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 28,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 188,934 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.13 million, up from 160,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – ONLY ONE OF COMPANIES IT HOLDS IN PORTFOLIO – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IS DIRECTLY SUBJECT TO ADDITIONAL SANCTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 21/03/2018 – JP Morgan’s CEO discusses the future of work; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,676 are owned by Wagner Bowman. Rudman Errol M reported 47,110 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt has invested 3.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beaumont Fin Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,101 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Mi reported 7,684 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Acr Alpine Cap Limited Company invested in 1.81% or 94.01 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 28.34M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Trustco National Bank N Y stated it has 34,964 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0.3% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Merian Global Invsts (Uk) accumulated 143,090 shares. Ruffer Llp accumulated 6,616 shares. Psagot House has 356,530 shares. Korea Corp accumulated 1.28% or 2.81M shares. Wright Invsts Ser has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westend Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 341,501 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,200 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,955 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 12,882 shares to 55,363 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $733.38M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.