Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shareholder Churchill Management Increased Holding; Davidson D A & Company Has Lifted Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $350,448; Share Value Rose

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 6,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 94,619 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 88,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.33. About 770,255 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 66,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 158,855 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 92,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.16. About 2.14 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 31,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,523 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Ltd Shs.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Shares for $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 143,328 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 567,596 shares. Central Securities has 160,000 shares. Hendley Incorporated holds 1.86% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 50,420 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 297,145 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability invested in 2.39 million shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 317,808 shares. Jnba has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 115 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 609,918 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Raymond James & holds 650,049 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 41,350 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 4,533 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 966,445 shares.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22,656 shares to 304,527 shares, valued at $17.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,438 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.