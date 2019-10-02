Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Share Value Rose While Winfield Associates Has Boosted Stake by $450,300; Schneider Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) as Market Value Declined

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.92. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 518,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99M, down from 533,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Alexander & Baldwin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 48,318 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.17 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clark Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested in 787,748 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 39,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Lc stated it has 60,947 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited has 1,240 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group owns 22,779 shares. Everett Harris And Ca reported 0.43% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tci Wealth holds 661 shares. Athena Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 15,416 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company accumulated 18,080 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc owns 411,252 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 375,787 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares to 273,645 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG).