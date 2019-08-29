Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Position Raised by Winfield Associates Inc; Abner Herrman & Brock Increases Stake in American Express Co (AXP)

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 3,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 163,948 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.92M, up from 160,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $119.09. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 81,427 shares stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 19,816 shares. Artisan Lp reported 2.46% stake. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The California-based L & S Advisors has invested 0.84% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pggm Invs holds 1.19 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 8,500 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com has 11,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Gru reported 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lateef Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 297,196 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 4,891 shares. 422,635 were reported by Brandywine Glob Investment Llc. Nordea Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Drafts Baker Mayfield – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,553 shares to 53,166 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,657 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Square (SQ) Stock Has Upside Potential From Here – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli Comments on American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.26% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.08% or 132,953 shares. Rk Asset Management Ltd reported 58,160 shares. Franklin Resource Inc reported 933,652 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm has invested 0.43% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 33,421 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na invested in 7,471 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0% or 17 shares. New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.66% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bartlett & Lc reported 51,519 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Stock Yards Bank Tru Communication reported 3,933 shares. Independent Invsts owns 15,514 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp invested 3.65% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 12,805 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.