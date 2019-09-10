Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding Increased by Winfield Associates Inc; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Light Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 201,800 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 420,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.56 million, down from 622,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 18.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 1.34M shares to 3.59M shares, valued at $96.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consulate holds 0.78% or 14,516 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 1.25M shares. Parthenon Limited Company invested in 9.84% or 373,197 shares. Fred Alger reported 14.24 million shares. Rwwm Incorporated owns 8.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 253,956 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel has 6.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,750 shares. Brinker reported 137,878 shares. Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Drw Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Odey Asset Mgmt Group Limited holds 0.22% or 22,950 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 38.41 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.69% or 13,012 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated holds 76,858 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,051 shares.

