Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Upped Stake by $820,440; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding by $2.77 Million

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 791,603 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 88,683 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 4Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 18C; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Rev $663.1M; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rand Logistics Announces Appointment of Peter Coxon to Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) CEO William Pate on IES Acquisition Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,394 are held by Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated. Parkside Finance Bancorp Trust owns 4,836 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 763,109 were reported by Cooke Bieler Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Howe And Rusling holds 0% or 264 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.2% or 3.21 million shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 124,374 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 525,873 were reported by Envestnet Asset. State Street invested in 25.90M shares or 0.15% of the stock. 15,071 were reported by Great Lakes Advisors.