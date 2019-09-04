Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Increased Its Holding by $820,440; As Cerner (CERN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Scharf Investments Has Decreased Holding

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 20,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.61M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.36M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 1.01M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 77,069 shares. Fjarde Ap has 220,227 shares. Moreover, Johnson Grp Incorporated has 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 27,482 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Co has 65,130 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.19% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Savant Capital Lc invested in 4,664 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bowling Ltd Llc holds 52,978 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 17.32M shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 125 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% or 3,540 shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.02% or 109,509 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 41,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.86M for 28.51 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 457 shares. Citigroup stated it has 189,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt reported 5,500 shares. Fiduciary Wi holds 6.52 million shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Shelton invested in 0.12% or 1,793 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 0% or 8,400 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 36,090 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 0.02% or 222,725 shares. Washington Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 800 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stanley has invested 1.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 6,521 shares. 8,166 are owned by Carlson Capital. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 151,036 shares.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 295,697 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $93.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).