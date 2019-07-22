Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Increased Holding by $820,440 as Share Value Rose; Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose While Profund Advisors Cut Holding

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.98. About 3.13 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,714 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, down from 89,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 5.52M shares traded or 35.86% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. The insider Barbagallo John A sold $2.94M. Charney M Jeffrey had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, January 30. Snyder Barbara R had bought 292 shares worth $19,663 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Tru Company has 9,537 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Llc reported 273 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department accumulated 628 shares. Lateef Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 3.63% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Greystone Managed Incorporated, Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 149,319 shares. M&T Bank has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Natl Pension Serv owns 707,069 shares. Gam Holdg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,169 shares. Axa reported 267,242 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Co Of America has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 1,683 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,797 shares. Oakmont holds 2.97% or 292,454 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 45,095 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Foster Motley holds 0.69% or 66,618 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $100,380 was made by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Comm Counsel Adv owns 11,801 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 1.44 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru holds 0.07% or 14,685 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 235,676 shares. Uss Management has 607,938 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc stated it has 13,674 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 3,812 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 0.02% stake. Private Trust Na owns 14,352 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corporation holds 3,402 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,607 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.1% stake. Strategic Ltd Liability Com owns 5,807 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv reported 218,582 shares. Aldebaran Financial holds 0.68% or 18,579 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 46,267 shares to 176,039 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,974 shares, and has risen its stake in New Relic Inc.