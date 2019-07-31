Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $820,440; Nuwave Investment Management Decreased Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $326,592

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,026 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 3.27M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 684,293 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

