Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holder Winfield Associates Boosted Stake by $820,440; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake Lifted by Corvex Management Lp

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21M, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 1.62 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 1.56M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 284,930 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Etrade Management Ltd owns 23,149 shares. 73,800 were reported by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 913,839 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Blackrock reported 10.23 million shares. Exchange Capital Management has 21,088 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Huntington Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1,562 shares. Principal Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1.04 million were reported by Morgan Stanley. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 3,414 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 2,942 shares. Jefferies Fincl Group invested in 170,062 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. $505,352 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Hollis Michael L..