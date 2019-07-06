Progressive Ohio (Call) (PGR) Shares Rose While Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Holding by $52.47 Million; Glenview State Bank Trust Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 22/04/2018 – Amazon employees start their day by answering a question that pops up on their computer screens; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (PGR) by 66.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 728,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 367,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.46 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $807.71 million for 15.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. On Friday, January 25 Sauerland John P sold $783,240 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 12,000 shares. 45,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $2.94M were sold by Barbagallo John A. The insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 727,265 shares to 744,365 shares, valued at $103.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 253,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ironwood has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Rowland And Counsel Adv holds 150,511 shares. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 19,155 shares. Cim Limited Company reported 0.34% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 654,987 were accumulated by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.54M shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 45,095 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has 163,412 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.51M were reported by American Century Incorporated. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 399,230 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn holds 266,476 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. 2.56M are held by Mcdonald Investors Ca. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 17,190 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Ltd Llc holds 317,808 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 673,793 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Ims Cap Mngmt has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,317 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 1.84 million shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 4,197 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 123,606 shares. Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 45,916 shares. California-based Avalon Glob Asset Limited Liability has invested 5.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A And Associates has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hallmark Capital Management Inc stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fincl Advisory Ser owns 1,415 shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability holds 6,544 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Ws Management Lllp invested in 0.57% or 5,278 shares. 219,553 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.