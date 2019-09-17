Progressive Ohio (Call) (PGR) Shareholder Barclays Plc Has Decreased Holding by $632,000 as Share Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cornerstone Advisors Has Cut Its Stake

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) (PGR) by 48.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 8,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $679,000, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 3.75 million shares traded or 36.31% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 13.03 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Barclays Plc, which manages about $163.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 72,898 shares to 73,498 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 56,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,702 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (Call) (LTD).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.12 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

