Progressive Corp. (PGR) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Rose; As Pool (POOL) Market Valuation Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Its Stake

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 30,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.98M, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 3.13 million shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 476,535 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.02M, down from 479,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.62. About 72,553 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4,431 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $58.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class C by 493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.73 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66 million for 28.05 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 72,628 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $63.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX) by 1,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,807 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.