Progressive Corp. (PGR) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose While Hound Partners Has Raised Stake by $2.63 Million

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 400,675 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 461,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

Hound Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc bought 22,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.90 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Co accumulated 52,095 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 63,870 shares. Pggm has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 129,912 shares. Hrt Limited holds 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 7,659 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.2% or 26,739 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 15,071 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Company has invested 1.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Campbell & Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,232 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,800 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 45,095 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10.37 million shares. 247,557 are owned by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. The Texas-based Petrus Tru Company Lta has invested 3.48% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). D E Shaw & invested in 0.16% or 1.70M shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $745.11M for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investm (NYSE:CHMI) by 60,551 shares to 471,529 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) by 82,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Hound Partners Llc, which manages about $3.00 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 991,378 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $202.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (NASDAQ:CACC).