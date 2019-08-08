Progress Software (PRGS) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Concerto Software (CRTO) Has 1.37 Sentiment

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:PRGS) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. Progress Software Corp’s current price of $38.70 translates into 0.40% yield. Progress Software Corp’s dividend has Sep 2, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.7. About 369,787 shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018

Concerto Software Inc (CRTO) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 63 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 46 reduced and sold their positions in Concerto Software Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 49.63 million shares, down from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Concerto Software Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 35 Increased: 40 New Position: 23.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

International Value Advisers Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. for 4.13 million shares. Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd owns 475,277 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S Squared Technology Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 125,898 shares. The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 1.52% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 87,311 shares.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.71. About 320,686 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Progress Software Corporation shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.