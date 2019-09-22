Progress Software (PRGS) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Stake; Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $544,236 as Market Valuation Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 93,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 481,988 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.02 million, down from 575,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 405,790 shares traded or 29.59% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,281 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 18,018 shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $26.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edgewell Personal Care Company by 49,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 124,900 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton LP has invested 0.07% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Grp Inc One Trading LP has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 377 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 107,232 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 92,732 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Limited Liability holds 744,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.18% or 30,835 shares. Virtu Finance stated it has 5,169 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc holds 0.04% or 2,900 shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39 million for 16.97 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Limited Liability owns 68,439 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. River Road Asset Management Ltd holds 246,560 shares. 228,096 are held by Brown Advisory. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Da Davidson Commerce invested in 164,531 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.52% stake. Kames Cap Public Limited Co has 433,744 shares. 4,509 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth Ptnrs. Westchester Capital Mgmt has 961 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 0.15% or 314,778 shares. Adage Partners Group Ltd Liability reported 0.69% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 9,315 shares. Rockland stated it has 180,418 shares.

