Progress Software (PRGS) Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $37.86. About 138,458 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 30/05/2018 – Progress Sitefinity 11 Delivers Engaging Web Experiences with New Levels of Marketer and Developer Productivity; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 6,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 45,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 14,502 shares. Moreover, Phocas Financial has 0.71% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 159,109 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 69,656 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 993 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Pnc Fincl Services Grp has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,907 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 98,404 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 14,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 24,243 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 1,358 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). State Street invested in 0% or 1.39 million shares. 307,041 are held by Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership. Choate Inv Advisors accumulated 85,503 shares.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38 million for 16.04 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 506,547 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carlson Cap LP accumulated 143,500 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Valmark Advisers accumulated 3,553 shares. Gw Henssler & Limited invested 1.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). National Pension Serv accumulated 1.68M shares. Iron Fincl Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 4,783 shares. Iowa National Bank invested in 1.01% or 27,661 shares. 676,617 were reported by Utd Capital Advisers. Autus Asset Management Lc holds 1.94% or 147,336 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Lc holds 1.4% or 1.78M shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.09% or 4,561 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 11,948 shares to 30,820 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.