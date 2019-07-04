Progress Software (PRGS) Shareholder Gam Holding Ag Lifted Position by $537,548; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Trimmed by $25.42 Million Its Holding

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 107.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 12,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,531 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 11,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.82. About 207,646 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.6. About 9.51 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 43.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RAISED TO $2.40-2.65 FROM $2.25-2.50; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – RAISING 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM: NO EXPECTATION FOR ANOTHER 40 MG GENERIC VERSION OF COPAXONE IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 090713 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON 2018 VIEW

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $596.58M for 4.36 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Oklahoma judge OKâ€™s $85 million settlement with Teva Pharma over opioids – MarketWatch” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. â€“ TEVA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva: Suffering From A Bullish Downgrade – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teva: Tarred And Feathered – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva: Catching The Falling Knife While Blindfolded In A Maelstrom Of Headlines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 450,000 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $75.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 454,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 390,528 shares to 356,705 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 10,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).