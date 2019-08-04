Progress Software (PRGS) Share Value Declined While Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding by $348,612; As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Market Value Rose, Shoker Investment Counsel Has Upped Position by $2.25 Million

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 33,889 shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 7,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 4,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 12,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 183,128 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Progress Fuels Innovation with Launch of Progress Labs; Cognitive Chatbot is First Product Release; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 04/05/2018 – Progress Software at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,066 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 5,663 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Community Trust And Com owns 1.74 million shares or 8.8% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 36,572 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Co accumulated 454,316 shares. Professional Advisory holds 0.05% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 6,558 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 4 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 81,375 are owned by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Company. Chatham Cap Gru holds 0.06% or 5,325 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38M for 17.73 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.