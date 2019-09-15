Progress Software (PRGS) Market Value Declined While Horrell Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $893,940 as Valuation Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 452.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,870 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.56 million shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 203.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 258,194 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24 TO $1.32; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,295 shares to 101,634 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,764 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

