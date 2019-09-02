Progress Software (PRGS) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Lowered Stake by $1.52 Million; Hourglass Capital Cut Intel (INTC) Holding by $994,280; Stock Declined

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 18,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 232,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, down from 251,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTC); 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 09/03/2018 – Intel casts doubt on report of interest in Broadcom; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 34,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 116,828 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.18 million, down from 151,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 131,052 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 EPS $1.24-EPS $1.32; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Etrade Capital Management Ltd reported 11,432 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Co has 11,714 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0% or 271 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Co holds 115,637 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 7,471 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 101,734 shares. 318,983 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 6,410 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Two Sigma Limited Liability has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39M for 16.01 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc by 76,200 shares to 226,027 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) by 59,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,750 shares to 298,669 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 16,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

