Progress Software (PRGS) Holder Pdt Partners Has Upped Stake by $1.46 Million as Stock Price Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Baldwin Investment Management Lifted Stake by $566,125 as Market Value Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 111.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $197.11. About 522,759 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 300.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 33,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 11,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 104,560 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 14.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer Industry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CGC Stock Reacts to Canopy Co-CEOâ€™s Ouster – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Canopy Growth vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer On Cannabis: Innovative Industrial Won’t ‘Let You Sleep Soundly,’ Constellation A Safer Bet – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,200 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv. 18,450 are owned by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. National Registered Invest Advisor invested in 0.46% or 4,698 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd invested in 108,453 shares. Metropolitan Life stated it has 42,484 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp invested in 0.14% or 225,996 shares. Gp has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Braun Stacey Assoc reported 67,352 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Whittier Co reported 55,354 shares. Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has invested 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Veritable LP accumulated 4,423 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 0.27% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,412 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has 23,760 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sky Grp Ltd Com reported 9,563 shares.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Progress Software Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRGS) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Progress Completes Acquisition of Ipswitch, Inc. – Business Wire” published on May 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Progress Software Announces Details for Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 32,204 shares to 159,719 shares, valued at $24.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 39,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,825 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).