Progress Software (PRGS) Holder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Stake; Abbvie (ABBV) Share Value Declined While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Upped Its Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 11,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 453,378 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 441,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 74,501 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ REV $94.2M, EST. $92.3M; 14/05/2018 – Progress Software Announces Conference Call Details for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees FY18 Rev $398M-$404M; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 21.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 10,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 57,552 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 47,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 5.57M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Leads Market’s Plunge as Bio Blockbusters Face Reckoning; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 02/05/2018 – Positive Federal Legislation Could Lead to Exponential Growth in Marijuana and CBD Industry

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,362 shares to 33,827 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,542 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co accumulated 10,210 shares. Granite Ptnrs Limited Company has 0.14% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 30,418 shares. 130,329 are owned by Violich Cap Management. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 45,500 were accumulated by Intact Investment Mngmt Inc. Whitnell Company stated it has 46,510 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 13.03 million shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 2.87% or 36,404 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 1.51M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Research Global Investors reported 146.51 million shares. 9,313 were accumulated by Northstar Grp. 161,900 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Perkins Coie holds 22,421 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Fidelity National Fincl Inc holds 2.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 207,950 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 29,327 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 510,660 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 115,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,637 shares. 85,503 are held by Choate Inv Advsr. Phocas has invested 0.71% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 100,105 shares. Etrade Capital Management owns 11,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 54,355 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Citadel Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 170,243 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 0.32% or 34,237 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 6,167 shares.

