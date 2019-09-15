Progress Software (PRGS) Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered Position; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Cut Position in Miller Herman (MLHR) by $624,800

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The hedge fund held 46,751 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09 million, down from 60,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 333,410 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 131,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 187,470 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.18M, down from 318,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 286,824 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 18/04/2018 – Progress Announces Winners of the Progress Sitefinity 2017 Website of the Year Awards; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 24/04/2018 – Progress Unveils Speaker Lineup for ProgressNEXT 2018; 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 REVENUE $398 MLN TO $404 MLN; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,588 are held by Stifel Corporation. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 21,068 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 385,750 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 222,860 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 853,183 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 118,995 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc holds 129,975 shares. 153,385 were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 124,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag has 0.05% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 32,259 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5,872 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 518,676 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 68,420 shares to 529,598 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 46,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.39 million for 16.79 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Award-Winning Crystal Transforms Its Digital Presence with Progress Sitefinity to Create the Ultimate Travel Experience – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 03/29/2019: DPW, PRGS, VJET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Progress Software Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progress Software Trades Sharply Higher On Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MLHR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.54 million shares or 0.33% more from 44.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,871 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 117,492 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 31,230 shares stake. Thomas Story Son Lc holds 0.17% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% or 50,561 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Ing Groep Nv owns 9,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Century invested in 0.01% or 224,159 shares. Systematic Finance Limited Partnership invested in 36,534 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Fort LP holds 0.02% or 1,972 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Lsv Asset reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Analysts await Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. MLHR’s profit will be $46.94 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Herman Miller, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.