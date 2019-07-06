Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Since Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 40 4.55 N/A 1.31 32.44 Upland Software Inc. 39 5.88 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Progress Software Corporation and Upland Software Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Progress Software Corporation has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Upland Software Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Upland Software Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Progress Software Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Upland Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Upland Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49.25 consensus price target and a 6.33% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Progress Software Corporation and Upland Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 71.6%. 0.8% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Upland Software Inc. 6.82% 13.15% 41.99% 47.84% 50.62% 74.06%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has weaker performance than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Upland Software Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.