Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 40 4.55 N/A 1.31 32.44 Stamps.com Inc. 95 1.43 N/A 7.33 5.93

Demonstrates Progress Software Corporation and Stamps.com Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Progress Software Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Stamps.com Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Progress Software Corporation and Stamps.com Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Volatility and Risk

Progress Software Corporation’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation. Its rival Stamps.com Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Stamps.com Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Stamps.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the average price target of Stamps.com Inc. is $80.6, which is potential 65.67% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares and 0% of Stamps.com Inc. shares. Progress Software Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Stamps.com Inc. -47.85% -43.22% -77.98% -73.99% -82.31% -72.06%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has 19.64% stronger performance while Stamps.com Inc. has -72.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Stamps.com Inc. beats Progress Software Corporation.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.