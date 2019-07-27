Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 40 4.90 N/A 1.31 32.44 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.27 N/A -1.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Progress Software Corporation and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progress Software Corporation and Rimini Street Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9%

Liquidity

1.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation. Its rival Rimini Street Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Progress Software Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Rimini Street Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Progress Software Corporation has a 12.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.2% of Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Progress Software Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has 19.64% stronger performance while Rimini Street Inc. has -6.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.