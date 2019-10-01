Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI)

Both Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 70.80M -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Progress Software Corporation and One Horizon Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Progress Software Corporation and One Horizon Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 112,557,427.26% 16.9% 7.8% One Horizon Group Inc. 20,056,657,223.80% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software Corporation has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc.’s 197.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.97 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation. Its rival One Horizon Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. One Horizon Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Progress Software Corporation and One Horizon Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.74% for Progress Software Corporation with average price target of $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Progress Software Corporation and One Horizon Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 8.7%. Progress Software Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has 21.98% stronger performance while One Horizon Group Inc. has -77.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Progress Software Corporation beats One Horizon Group Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.