Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 40 4.56 N/A 1.31 32.44 Instructure Inc. 42 7.20 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Progress Software Corporation and Instructure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Progress Software Corporation and Instructure Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Risk and Volatility

Progress Software Corporation has a 0.72 beta, while its volatility is 28.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Instructure Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Instructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Instructure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progress Software Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 88.5% of Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Progress Software Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Instructure Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.