Progress Software Corporation (PRGS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

As Application Software businesses, Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 39 1.63 44.10M 1.16 37.45 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 54 8.56 89.65M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Progress Software Corporation and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 112,328,069.28% 16.9% 7.8% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 167,507,473.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

Progress Software Corporation and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Progress Software Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 25.74%. Competitively Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a consensus price target of $61.75, with potential upside of 25.99%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is looking more favorable than Progress Software Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progress Software Corporation and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 79.9%. About 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has weaker performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Progress Software Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.