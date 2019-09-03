Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Contrasting side by side

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.22 N/A 1.16 37.45 Slack Technologies Inc. 33 32.72 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% Slack Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation. Its rival Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Slack Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Progress Software Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 30.28%. Competitively Slack Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $36.67, with potential upside of 29.44%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 42.5%. 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% Slack Technologies Inc. -1.99% -8.56% 0% 0% 0% -13.46%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Slack Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.