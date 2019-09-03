Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Contrasting side by side

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Progress Software Corporation
|41
|4.22
|N/A
|1.16
|37.45
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|33
|32.72
|N/A
|-0.30
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Progress Software Corporation
|0.00%
|16.9%
|7.8%
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation. Its rival Slack Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Slack Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Progress Software Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Progress Software Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 30.28%. Competitively Slack Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $36.67, with potential upside of 29.44%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than Slack Technologies Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Progress Software Corporation and Slack Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 42.5%. 1.2% are Progress Software Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Slack Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Progress Software Corporation
|1.6%
|5.02%
|-3.82%
|22.57%
|17.89%
|21.98%
|Slack Technologies Inc.
|-1.99%
|-8.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.46%
For the past year Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend while Slack Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Progress Software Corporation beats Slack Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.
Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.