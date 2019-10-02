Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 39 1.47 44.10M 1.16 37.45 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 1.98M 0.17 20.47

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Progress Software Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Progress Software Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Progress Software Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Progress Software Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 112,557,427.26% 16.9% 7.8% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 54,040,776.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are 1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Progress Software Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.95% for Progress Software Corporation with consensus price target of $49.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Progress Software Corporation and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 0%. Insiders held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Competitively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has 21.98% stronger performance while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. on 14 of the 13 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.