Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Comparing side by side

Both Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Progress Software Corporation
|41
|4.45
|N/A
|1.16
|37.45
|Medallia Inc.
|37
|10.33
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Progress Software Corporation and Medallia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Progress Software Corporation
|0.00%
|16.9%
|7.8%
|Medallia Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Medallia Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Progress Software Corporation and Medallia Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Progress Software Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Medallia Inc.
|0
|2
|7
|2.78
Progress Software Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 23.67%. Competitively Medallia Inc. has an average price target of $47.56, with potential upside of 58.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Medallia Inc. looks more robust than Progress Software Corporation as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Progress Software Corporation and Medallia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 0%. Insiders held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Progress Software Corporation
|1.6%
|5.02%
|-3.82%
|22.57%
|17.89%
|21.98%
|Medallia Inc.
|-1.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.56%
For the past year Progress Software Corporation has stronger performance than Medallia Inc.
Summary
Progress Software Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Medallia Inc.
Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.
