Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Comparing side by side

Both Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 41 4.45 N/A 1.16 37.45 Medallia Inc. 37 10.33 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Progress Software Corporation and Medallia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8% Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Medallia Inc.'s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Progress Software Corporation and Medallia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Progress Software Corporation’s average price target is $49, while its potential upside is 23.67%. Competitively Medallia Inc. has an average price target of $47.56, with potential upside of 58.11%. The information presented earlier suggests that Medallia Inc. looks more robust than Progress Software Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Progress Software Corporation and Medallia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 0%. Insiders held 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation has stronger performance than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Medallia Inc.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.