Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Progress Software Corporation has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Progress Software Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.30% 9.50% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Progress Software Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation N/A 40 32.44 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Progress Software Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Progress Software Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Progress Software Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

Progress Software Corporation currently has an average price target of $49, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.60%. Progress Software Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Progress Software Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Progress Software Corporation are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. Progress Software Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Progress Software Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.72. In other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Progress Software Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Progress Software Corporation’s competitors beat Progress Software Corporation.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.