Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software Corporation 40 4.63 N/A 1.31 32.44 Appian Corporation 34 10.02 N/A -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Progress Software Corporation and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Progress Software Corporation and Appian Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 19.3% 9.5% Appian Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

Progress Software Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Appian Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Progress Software Corporation and Appian Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Appian Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Progress Software Corporation’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 18.73%. Appian Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 consensus price target and a -0.91% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Progress Software Corporation looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of Progress Software Corporation shares and 55.3% of Appian Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Appian Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Progress Software Corporation -3.68% -7.31% 16.62% 29.53% 14.48% 19.64% Appian Corporation 1.85% 3.67% -8.08% 31.45% 10.91% 27.85%

For the past year Progress Software Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Appian Corporation.

Summary

Progress Software Corporation beats Appian Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.