Progeny 3 Upped Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $5.31 Million; Citigroup (C) Stake Boosted by Commerce Bank

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 3.86M shares traded or 56.40% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 124,599 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, up from 113,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.9. About 11.70M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – SOFTBANK PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 12/04/2018 – U.S. senator slams bank gun policies, threatens consumer complaint; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 25/05/2018 – UK short-run inflation expectations rise for first time since Oct – Citi/YouGov

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,047 shares to 133,251 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,719 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14.11M were reported by Legal General Grp Pcl. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 2.14 million shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 14,469 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 25 shares. Payden And Rygel reported 1.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 6,708 are owned by Verition Fund Llc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 92,611 shares. Wade G W invested in 9,913 shares. Altfest L J & holds 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 8,130 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri invested in 15,719 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Ent Services reported 1,676 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 122,207 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Company holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.59M shares.

