Progeny 3 Maintains Stake in Cameco (CCJ); Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Decreased Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.69M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36M shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 19/04/2018 – FB: THIRD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE ACCESSING FB PROFILES; 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 22/03/2018 – SECOND BRITISH POLICE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL AFTER SALISBURY SPY POISONING – MAIL NEWSPAPER; 19/03/2018 – Facebook opening up ways for video creators to make money through subscriptions and branded content; 10/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg seated and ready to testify before Congress; 05/04/2018 – BTIG’S GREENFIELD: `I DONT SEE USERS ABANDONING FACEBOOK’; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Hearings Illuminate Future of Business and Data Privacy; 29/03/2018 – ETSY REPORTS FACEBOOK CMO GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm and Facebook to Bring High-Speed Internet Connectivity Over 60GHz to Urban Areas

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.66M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cameco Vs. Kazatomprom – Seeking Alpha" on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire" published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire" on February 08, 2019.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Federal clashes grow over investigating tech – WSJ – Seeking Alpha" on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "FB's internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha" published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on June 24, 2019.