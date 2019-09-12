Progeny 3 Increased Cameco (CCJ) Stake by $5.31 Million as Shares Declined; Western Digital (Call) (WDC) Shareholder D-E Shaw & Company Decreased Its Stake by $808,400 as Stock Value Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25 million, down from 127,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 125,359 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference

Progeny 3 Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 1013.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Progeny 3 Inc bought 531,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 583,810 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26M, up from 52,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Progeny 3 Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. It closed at $9.42 lastly. It is up 13.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company owns 47,912 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sprott owns 190,000 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.23% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bartlett & Limited Com invested in 0% or 78 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,554 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Pension Serv reported 356,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 2,669 were reported by Cls Ltd Liability Corp. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 7,718 were accumulated by Paragon Capital. 6,377 were accumulated by Savings Bank. Meiji Yasuda Life, a Japan-based fund reported 7,645 shares. 1.85 million are owned by Susquehanna Grp Llp. Hap Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 248,669 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 73,600 shares to 112,900 shares, valued at $23.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 277,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).